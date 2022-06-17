Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KOSPI Slips Below 2,400 for 1st Time in 19 Months Intraday

Written: 2022-06-17 10:14:11Updated: 2022-06-17 14:22:38

KOSPI Slips Below 2,400 for 1st Time in 19 Months Intraday

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipped below the two-thousand-400 threshold for the first time in nearly two years during Friday's trading.

The KOSPI opened at two-thousand-409-point-72, down 41-point-69 points, or one-point-70 percent, from Thursday. At one point, the index fell more than two percent to two-thousand-396-point-47 amid massive selling by foreign investors.

The last time the index dipped below the two-thousand-400 threshold during intraday trading was on November 5, 2020.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the KOSPI stood at two-thousand-414-point-58, down 36-point-83 points from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ opened at 787-point-97, down 14-point-18 points, or one-point-77 percent, from Thursday. It marked the first time in 20 months the index fell to the 780 range during intraday trading.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >