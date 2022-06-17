KOSPI Slips Below 2,400 for 1st Time in 19 Months Intraday

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipped below the two-thousand-400 threshold for the first time in nearly two years during Friday's trading.The KOSPI opened at two-thousand-409-point-72, down 41-point-69 points, or one-point-70 percent, from Thursday. At one point, the index fell more than two percent to two-thousand-396-point-47 amid massive selling by foreign investors.The last time the index dipped below the two-thousand-400 threshold during intraday trading was on November 5, 2020.As of 10 a.m. Friday, the KOSPI stood at two-thousand-414-point-58, down 36-point-83 points from Thursday.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ opened at 787-point-97, down 14-point-18 points, or one-point-77 percent, from Thursday. It marked the first time in 20 months the index fell to the 780 range during intraday trading.