S. Korea, China Share Need to Respect Each Other's Maritime Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministries of South Korea and China convened a meeting on Thursday of their consultative body on marine policy cooperation.The foreign ministry said during the virtual meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the need to stably manage maritime order by observing related international laws and mutually respecting each other’s maritime interests.The two sides also agreed on the importance of preventing accidental conflicts at sea and boosting trust through closer bilateral communication and cooperation.To this end, the two countries decided to continuously discuss ways to elevate cooperation in building and expanding communication channels, including establishing a working-level consultative body between their coast guards.The two sides also conferred on Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.South Korea and China established their consultative body on marine policy cooperation in December 2019. Thursday's meeting was the second to be held by the organization followed by the first meeting in April of last year.