Defense Ministry to Trial Extended Hours of Cell Phone Use for Soldiers

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry will carry out a trial program from Monday through December 31 extending the hours enlisted men can use their mobile phones.The ministry unveiled the plan on Friday, which is among the government’s top policy goals.Under the program, the ministry will apply three types of time slots during which active-duty personnel will be allowed to use their cell phones.The first time slot will consist of two frames, including one from the morning roll call to 8:30 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second type of time slot will be from the morning roll call to 9 p.m. and the third type will allow soldiers to use their phones around the clock.The ministry will test the three time slots on two to three units per branch of service.Currently, enlisted men can use their cell phones from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on their days off.