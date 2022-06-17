Korea Disaster Relief Team Receives Int'l EMT Classification from WHO

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Disaster Relief Team(KDRT) has earned an international classification granted by the World Health Organization’s Emergency Medical Teams(EMT).The foreign ministry said on Thursday that the Korean team received the “Type 1 fixed team” classification during a two-day meeting chaired by the WHO that kicked off on Wednesday.The KDRT is the 34th team in the world to secure such classification which is valid for five years.The WHO classifies as “Type 1 fixed teams” self-sufficient groups that have 29 trained staff with the capacity to treat a minimum of 100 patients per day for at least two weeks.Established in 2007, the KDRT is made up of personnel from the ministries of foreign affairs, health and defense as well as the National 119 Rescue Headquarters, the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the National Medical Center and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare.The team can be deployed to assist rescue and relief efforts in foreign countries devastated by large-scale disasters.