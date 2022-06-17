Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Korea Disaster Relief Team Receives Int'l EMT Classification from WHO

Written: 2022-06-17 11:27:24Updated: 2022-06-17 14:35:17

Korea Disaster Relief Team Receives Int'l EMT Classification from WHO

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Disaster Relief Team(KDRT) has earned an international classification granted by the World Health Organization’s Emergency Medical Teams(EMT).

The foreign ministry said on Thursday that the Korean team received the “Type 1 fixed team” classification during a two-day meeting chaired by the WHO that kicked off on Wednesday.

The KDRT is the 34th team in the world to secure such classification which is valid for five years.

The WHO classifies as “Type 1 fixed teams” self-sufficient groups that have 29 trained staff with the capacity to treat a minimum of 100 patients per day for at least two weeks.

Established in 2007, the KDRT is made up of personnel from the ministries of foreign affairs, health and defense as well as the National 119 Rescue Headquarters, the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the National Medical Center and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare.

The team can be deployed to assist rescue and relief efforts in foreign countries devastated by large-scale disasters.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >