Yoon Urges UNSC to Sternly Respond to N. Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol urged the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) to sternly respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations during talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.According to an official at the top office on Friday, Yoon and Guterres held their first phone conversation earlier in the day.Yoon said that unless the UNSC responds firmly and in a unified manner, it could send the wrong message in appearing to tolerate the regime's nuclear and missile development, pointing out that the North's provocations seriously threaten regional and global peace and stability.Yoon's remarks are in an apparent reference to two of the UNSC's permanent member states, China and Russia, vetoing a resolution last month to impose additional sanctions on the North for its intercontinental ballistic missile test.The South Korean leader also expressed grave concern over the COVID-19 situation in the North, citing Pyongyang’s unresponsiveness to Seoul's offer of vaccines and other medical aid.He then asked the UN chief to closely communicate with Seoul on the development of the regime's virus situation.