Yoon Refutes claims that Probes are Political Revenge

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol refuted the opposition's criticism that the prosecution's investigations involving the previous Moon Jae-in government and main opposition lawmaker Lee Jae-myung are political payback by his administration.Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yoon said criminal investigations following a change of administration are about the past, and cannot be about the future.The president then noted how the prosecution during the liberal Moon administration had also conducted investigations into alleged wrongdoings by the past conservative governments of Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.He added that it would not be desirable to spark a political debate over day-to-day operations of the judicial system.Yoon also denied any political motive behind the Coast Guard's reversal of its conclusion that a fisheries ministry official who was killed by the North Korean military near the western sea border in September 2020 had attempted to defect, as was determined during the Moon administration.