DP Accuses Yoon Admin. of Hounding Ex-Pres. Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) accused the Yoon Suk Yeol administration of attempting to exact political revenge by targeting former DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in the police's Baekhyeon development favoritism probe.At a party meeting on Friday, DP interim chief Woo Sang-ho said the police raid of Seongnam city offices in relation to allegations surrounding the Baekhyeon apartment construction project during Lee's term as mayor was politically motivated.Referring to speculation that the prosecution may summon other opposition figures for questioning, Woo said the simultaneous acceleration of the probes indicates that they are a part of a politically motivated investigation.The DP is expected to launch an internal body by Monday to appropriately respond to investigations involving its members.