Diesel Prices Pass 2,100 Won/Liter, Gasoline Likely to Follow Suit

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic diesel prices broke the two-thousand-100-won-per-liter mark on Friday, with gasoline prices expected to quickly follow suit.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation's Opinet website as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the average diesel price nationwide rose four-point-63 won from the previous day to reach two-thousand-100-point-73 won per liter.The average gasoline price increased three-point-63 won from Thursday to hit two-thousand-95-point-83 won per liter.The prices of both diesel and gasoline have been setting new records, with gasoline prices surging to a historic high of two-thousand-64-point-59 won per liter on June 11.The price of diesel has been continually peaking since surpassing the previous 2008 record of one-thousand-947-point-74 won per liter on May 12.The prices have spiked due to shortages of petroleum products sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Uncertainty over the supply has been exacerbated by sanctions imposed by countries on Russian products.