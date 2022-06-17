Menu Content

Quarantine for COVID-19 Patients to Remain until Specific Criteria Met

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to maintain the mandatory seven-day quarantine for COVID-19 patients for another four weeks, while also revealing the conditions that must be met to lift the requirement.

Health authorities said on Friday that the pace of the current slowdown of viral transmission did not fulfill the standards needed to lift quarantine restrictions.

They determined that suspending the mandatory quarantine could spur another virus resurgence next month, estimating that new cases may expand eight-point-three times the current rate by late August. There was also concern over the emergence of new variants.

Authorities plan to reassess the situation based on the death toll and rate of serious cases every four weeks to determine when to no longer require patients to undergo self-quarantine.

The standard would include maintaining an average daily death toll between ten and 20, a weekly average between 50 and 100, and a fatality rate consistent with that of the influenza virus, ranging from zero-point-05 to zero-point-one percent.
