RFA: WHO Sent Essential Medicines to N. Korea Last Year

Written: 2022-06-17 15:01:02Updated: 2022-06-17 15:04:19

Photo : YONHAP News

Radio Free Asia reported on Friday that the World Health Organization(WHO) sent essential medicine to North Korea late last year.

WHO representative to Pyongyang Edwin Salvador told Radio Free Asia on Thursday that the WHO, along with other UN agencies, were able to send some essential medicine to the North toward the end of 2021.

The shipments included medicines for pediatric tuberculosis and non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The official said that since then, UN agencies have continued to advocate for the transportation of more shipments into the country as well as the return of international personnel.

Salvador did not give a direct response on whether COVID-19-related medical supplies were included in the shipments made last year.

Early this month, the WHO representative said the agency was maintaining communication with the North and also shared data after the regime inquired about the traits of COVID-19 variants.
