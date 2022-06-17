Biden to Host Virtual MEF Leaders Meeting Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, known as MEF, on Friday local time.In a Thursday press release, the White House said it will be the third leader-level MEF meeting convened by President Biden since taking office.The meeting comes amid a surge in global energy and food costs, which are heavily influenced by the war in Ukraine.The White House said the meeting is a continuation of the president’s efforts to tackle climate change, urgently address rising costs around the world exacerbated by Russia’s war, and put the U.S. and its allies on a path to long-term energy and food security.It said that Biden invited fellow leaders to join the U.S. in a set of concrete and collective initiatives that will accelerate global action to address climate concerns and efforts to improve energy and food security.Representing South Korea, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is expected to attend and talk about the nation's commitment to contribute to the shared goals of zero emission vehicles, methane reduction and green technology.Founded in 2009, MEF includes the Group of 20 nations, the European Union and the United Nations among others. According to the White House, it includes countries representing 80 percent of global GDP, population and greenhouse gas emissions.The gathering was suspended under former President Donald Trump and was resumed under an executive order from President Biden in January of last year.