Ag. Ministry: June Rainfall Sharply Eased Drought in Most Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The agriculture ministry said on Friday that the nationwide downpours that persisted from June 4 to Thursday have helped relieve the severe drought in most regions.It said that rainfall in the past three days has alleviated arid conditions across the nation, particularly in southern Gyeonggi and northwestern South Chungcheong provinces.The much-needed precipitation is expected to improve crop yields, including potatoes grown in high-altitude areas of Gangwon Province. The rain will also provide relief to cabbage and radish farmers.Starting this month, the ministry will begin to purchase 40-thousand tons of key vegetables such as garlic and onions in a bid to better manage supply and demand. The reserves will be released to the market when deemed necessary.The government will also increase support to private sector storage and processing facilities that stockpile vegetables.It will also expand the system granting subsidies to farmers who lose income when vegetable prices plunge.