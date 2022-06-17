KOSPI Momentarily Dips Below 2,400 but Ends Friday Above 2,440

Photo : YONHAP News

Amdi rising fears of recession, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) at one time dipped below the two-thousand-400 threshold during Friday's trading for the first time in 19 months.The index eventually recouped some of the loss to close the day at two-thousand-440-point-93, still down by ten-point-48 points, or zero-point-43 percent, from the previous day.The KOSPI opened sharply lower at just above two-thousand-409, down by more than 40 points or one-point-seven percent. At one point, it fell more than two percent to two-thousand-396-point-47 amid massive selling by foreign investors.The last time the index dropped below the two-thousand-400 mark during intraday trading was on November 5, 2020.Meanwhile the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also ended the week lower, dropping three-point-46 points, or zero-point-43 percent, to close at 798-point-69.The secondary index opened lower at 787-point-97, down more than 14 points, or one-point-77 percent, from Thursday and went on to reach as low as 780-point-96. It marked the first time in 20 months the index fell to the 780 range during intraday trading.