Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KOSPI Momentarily Dips Below 2,400 but Ends Friday Above 2,440

Written: 2022-06-17 16:37:41Updated: 2022-06-17 16:42:35

KOSPI Momentarily Dips Below 2,400 but Ends Friday Above 2,440

Photo : YONHAP News

Amdi rising fears of recession, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) at one time dipped below the two-thousand-400 threshold during Friday's trading for the first time in 19 months. 

The index eventually recouped some of the loss to close the day at two-thousand-440-point-93, still down by ten-point-48 points, or zero-point-43 percent, from the previous day.

The KOSPI opened sharply lower at just above two-thousand-409, down by more than 40 points or one-point-seven percent. At one point, it fell more than two percent to two-thousand-396-point-47 amid massive selling by foreign investors.

The last time the index dropped below the two-thousand-400 mark during intraday trading was on November 5, 2020.

Meanwhile the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also ended the week lower, dropping three-point-46 points, or zero-point-43 percent, to close at 798-point-69.

The secondary index opened lower at 787-point-97, down more than 14 points, or one-point-77 percent, from Thursday and went on to reach as low as 780-point-96. It marked the first time in 20 months the index fell to the 780 range during intraday trading.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >