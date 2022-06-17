S. Korea to Launch Space Rocket on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to launch the Nuri space rocket next week after calling off the planned launch earlier this week due to a last-minute technical glitch.Kwon Hyun-joon, an official at the Science and ICT Ministry said on Friday that the ministry convened a meeting of the launch management committee, which gave the go-ahead for the launch on Tuesday. The launch window was set through June 23.The official said the Korea Aerospace Research Institute solved the malfunction in a sensor inside the oxidizer tank by simply switching out the flawed component without separating the first and second stages of the rocket.He added that the flawed sensor was replaced and engineers have verified that the new part was working properly.The space rocket will reportedly be transported to the launch pad on Monday.