Ruling Party to Launch Task Force on Death of Fisheries Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party said on Friday that it will launch a task force to shed light on the case of a fisheries official killed by the North Korean military near the western sea border in September 2020.PPP's floor spokesperson Yang Kum-hee announced the plan in a press briefing at the National Assembly, saying that the truth behind the case must be revealed.The spokesperson said that to that end, the relevant information sealed as part of presidential records should be released.The remarks came after the Coast Guard and the defense ministry separately apologized for previously concluding that the official had attempted to defect to the North.Most of the materials related to the case were designated as presidential records at the time and sealed for up to 15 years. The release of the materials requires cooperation from the main opposition Democratic Party as it needs approval by at least two-thirds of parliament.The ruling party is intensifying its criticism and attack of the Moon Jae-in administration in relation to the case.PPP Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong said during a party meeting that the party will thoroughly investigate who, with what intent, distorted the truth of the death of a civil servant.PPP lawmaker Kim Seok-ki even urged a full-fledged investigation of all the people involved in the case, including former President Moon.