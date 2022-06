Photo : YONHAP News

The film "Broker" by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda has surpassed one million moviegoers in South Korea.According to the film's distributor CJ ENM, "Broker" passed one million in ticket sales as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, becoming the first film by the famed filmmaker released in Korea to reach that milestone.In Friday's box office rankings, "Broker" ranked third after mystery horror film "The Witch: Part 2. The Other One" and the action flick "The Roundup."Starring Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Lee Ji-eun, "Broker" is the story of how an abandoned baby brings together people on a journey to find a new parent for the child.Song, who played an illegal baby broker in the film, was named best actor at the Cannes Film Festival last month.