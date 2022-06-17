Menu Content

PM: S. Korea to Utilize Nuke Power Plants for Energy Security, Carbon Neutrality

Written: 2022-06-18 12:46:31Updated: 2022-06-18 13:00:14

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that South Korea will actively use nuclear energy as a means to achieve carbon neutrality and energy security.

The prime minister's office said Han made the remark while attending a virtual summit of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

Han said in his video address that as a responsible member of the international community, South Korea respects the spirit of the Paris climate agreement and will exert his best efforts to meet its greenhouse gas reduction target by the year 2030, known as the Nationally Determined Contribution. 

He went on to say the Seoul government was implementing various policies based on the belief that climate also relates to economy and national security involving people's lives and safety.

The prime minister vowed to actively utilize nuclear power plants as a tool to ensure energy security and carbon neutrality while establishing a reasonable mix of nuclear power and renewable energy.

He also pledged more investment in future technologies such as small modular reactors (SMR) and stressed Seoul's commitment to contribute to the shared goals of zero emission vehicles, methane reduction, green technology and green maritime transport.

Held on the theme of "Implementation Plus," the MEF meeting gathered leaders of major economies including the European Union, Australia and Japan.
