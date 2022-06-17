Menu Content

Korean
South Korea to See Showers, Cloudy Skies on Weekend

Written: 2022-06-18 13:19:47Updated: 2022-06-18 14:48:24

Five to 40 millimeters of rain is forecast in Seoul and the surrounding area on Saturday evening, with other parts of the country likely to experience sporadic showers earlier in the day.

Cloudy skies are forecast nationwide on Sunday. Showers are expected in the early hours in metropolitan Seoul, western Gangwon Province and the west coast of South Chungcheong Province.

The rainfall will spread to Gangwon and Gyeongsang Provinces in the afternoon and some regions could see gusty winds accompanied by lightning and hail.

Sunday morning lows will be similar to Saturday, ranging from 19 to 23 degrees Celsius, with 21 expected in Seoul.

Afternoon highs will also be similar, ranging from 25 to 33 degrees, with temperatures in the capital forecast to go up to 30.

Thick fog is also forecast off the southern and western coasts, as well as near Jeju Island.
