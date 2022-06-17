S. Korea Reports 6,071 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases in South Korea registered in the six-thousand range as the daily tally remains under ten-thousand for a tenth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that six-thousand-71 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 83 from overseas.The figure is down by some 13-hundred from a week ago.Of the new cases, those 60 and older, who are considered as high-risk, account for 17-point-five percent and those 18 and younger, about 19 percent.The country's accumulated caseload stands at 18-million-276-thousand-552.The number of serious or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities is down by one from the previous day, at 70.Saturday saw 14 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-441. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.Over 65-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 and just about seven percent of ICU beds are currently in use. Treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms have an occupancy rate of four-point-three percent.