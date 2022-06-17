Menu Content

Bitcoin Nosedives below $19,000

Written: 2022-06-19 13:13:17Updated: 2022-06-19 14:04:45

Photo : YONHAP News

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has tumbled below 19-thousand U.S. dollars, falling for the record-breaking 12th consecutive day.

According to Bloomberg News, the price of the largest cryptocurrency plunged below 19-thousand dollars on Saturday for the first time since December 2020.

At CoinDesk, a new site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies, Bitcoin was trading at 18-thousand-642-point-86 dollars as of 2 p.m. Saturday, U.S. eastern time, down nine-point-three percent from a day ago.

Bloomberg said that deepening stress within the crypto industry keeps pilling up against a backdrop of monetary tightening.

The report added that the latest fall pushed the price of Bitcoin below 19-thousand-511 dollars, the high the coin hit during its last bull cycle in 2017. It added that throughout its 12-year trading history, bitcoin has never dropped below previous cycle peaks.
