Bitcoin Nosedives below $19,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has tumbled below 19-thousand U.S. dollars, falling for the record-breaking 12th consecutive day.According to Bloomberg News, the price of the largest cryptocurrency plunged below 19-thousand dollars on Saturday for the first time since December 2020.At CoinDesk, a new site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies, Bitcoin was trading at 18-thousand-642-point-86 dollars as of 2 p.m. Saturday, U.S. eastern time, down nine-point-three percent from a day ago.Bloomberg said that deepening stress within the crypto industry keeps pilling up against a backdrop of monetary tightening.The report added that the latest fall pushed the price of Bitcoin below 19-thousand-511 dollars, the high the coin hit during its last bull cycle in 2017. It added that throughout its 12-year trading history, bitcoin has never dropped below previous cycle peaks.