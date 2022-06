Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says it is trying to confirm the Russian defense ministry's claim that four of 13 South Koreans who participated in the war in Ukraine as volunteer soldiers died.The Russian defense ministry made the claim on Friday, releasing data on foreign military volunteers in the ongoing war.The ministry said that 13 South Koreans entered Ukraine and four of them died, with eight having left Ukraine and one still in the country.The ministry, however, did not disclose further details of the South Koreans.A ministry official in Seoul said on Saturday that the government is aware of the claims and is in the process of verifying the data, instructing the South Korean Embassy in Russia to look into the claim.