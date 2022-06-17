Prime Minister Departs for Paris to Seek Support for 2030 World Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo departed for France on Sunday to seek international support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.During the five-day trip through Thursday, Han will attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, which oversees the event.The BIE general assembly is set for Monday and Tuesday in Pars.The prime minister is set to arrive in Paris on Sunday evening and attend a dinner hosted by the United States, which is seeking to host the 2027 Specialized Expo.Han will seek global support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 expo on Tuesday, the second day of the BIE general assembly.SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who doubles as the chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will also attend the general assembly.