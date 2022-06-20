Nuri Space Rocket Erected for Liftoff Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's homegrown space rocket, Nuri, has been raised vertically on the launch pad on Monday for its scheduled launch the following day.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) said that the erection of the rocket was complete at around 11:10 a.m.Earlier in the day, Nuri, also known as the Korea Space Launch Vehicle Two, was moved by a special transporter from the assembly building to the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung. The transport was complete about 84 minutes after it began at 7:20 a.m.The ministry said it will go through follow-up preparations, such as the umbilical connection and check-ups, in the afternoon with launch preparations expected to wrap up before 7 p.m.The science ministry will hold a launch management committee meeting on Tuesday morning to decide on whether to charge Nuri's propellant tank and convene another meeting in the afternoon to decide whether to launch the rocket.The launch is likely to take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, but the time could change depending on the weather conditions.The planned takeoff comes after the launch was called off last week due to a last-minute technical glitch.