N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Below 20,000 For Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 remained below 20-thousand for a second day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that around 18-thousand-820 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Sunday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said about 21-thousand patients recovered during the same period.According to the North's official tallies, daily new fever cases peaked on May 15 at nearly 400-thousand, but the number has continued to drop and fell below 20-thousand for the first time on Sunday and remained below the mark for a second day.The North did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.The most recent update came on Thursday, when the KCNA said that one new death was reported, raising the death toll to 73 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-six million, with North Korean authorities claiming that all but some 31-thousand have fully recovered.However, experts say that the statistics declared by the North lack credibility as the number of deaths is very low compared to the reported case count.