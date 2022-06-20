Menu Content

No Restrictions on In-Person Visits at Nursing Homes from Monday

Starting Monday, the government will fully allow in-person visits at nursing homes regardless of the vaccination status of visitors.

The move comes as the government lifted quarantine measures for facilities vulnerable to infections, such as nursing homes, geriatric hospitals and psychiatric hospitals as the nation sees a clear downturn in COVID-19 infections.

Visitors previously had to receive booster shots for in-person visits, but all the restrictions have now been lifted, including the maximum number of visitors.

However, visitors must make reservations in advance and present negative PCR or rapid antigen test results.

The government will also ease restrictions on trips by nursing home residents, who will now be allowed to make outings or overnight trips if they have received their second booster shots.

But they have to take PCR tests or rapid antigen tests to prove they are negative for COVID-19 before returning to their facilities.
