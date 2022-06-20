Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 3,538 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Since Mid-January

Written: 2022-06-20 09:42:04Updated: 2022-06-20 10:24:30

S. Korea Reports 3,538 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Since Mid-January

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about 35-hundred new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 160 days since mid-January.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that three-thousand-538 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 96 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload stands at around 18 million-280-thousand.

The daily tally marks the lowest since January 11 during the omicron wave, when it posted three-thousand-94. It fell by some 25-hundred from a day ago, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend. It also marks the lowest in 23 weeks since January 10 for Monday tallies.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities rose by two from the previous day to 72, remaining in the 70s for the third consecutive day. 

Sunday saw ten deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-451. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.
