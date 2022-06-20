S. Korea, US to Hold High-level Defense Talks in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will reportedly hold high-level defense talks next month in Washington.According to a source at Seoul's defense ministry on Monday, the two sides will hold the Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) in July in Washington with director-level defense officials in attendance.The two sides will reportedly discuss substantial ways to strengthen the U.S.' extended deterrence, which was agreed upon during the May summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden.The KIDD, launched in 2011, is a comprehensive defense forum between Seoul and Washington that usually meets twice a year.The session set for the first half of this year was scheduled for May, but it was postponed due to the vacancy in the post of the director of Seoul's defense policy bureau.The two sides tentatively agreed to hold the talks in July, and the exact date will be announced later.