Pres. Yoon Urges Parliament's Bipartisan Support for People's Livelihood

Written: 2022-06-20 11:25:46Updated: 2022-06-20 14:19:37

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on the National Assembly to engage in bipartisan support to address crises involving people’s livelihoods, saying that the people are suffering deeply.

Yoon made the call on his way to work on Monday when asked to comment on views that law revisions are needed to pursue additional measures that can boost the quality of life in the nation.

The president stressed that related bills would have been submitted if parliament was functioning normally.

The National Assembly has yet to complete its formation for the latter half of the current four-year session as rival political parties remain at odds over appointments for the chamber’s top positions and committees.

On concerns that the global economy is heading for a recession, Yoon emphasized that the government is exerting exhaustive efforts to stabilize consumer prices for the middle and working classes, which he described as the main target of his government’s policies.
