PPP Suggests Marathon Talks on Parliamentary Formation, DP Demands Concessions

Written: 2022-06-20 11:54:06Updated: 2022-06-20 14:28:59

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has suggested bipartisan marathon talks with the opposition to complete the formation of parliamentary leadership and standing committees.

At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said he plans to participate in the negotiations, with a resolve to reach an agreement within the week.

Kweon criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for causing a vacuum by demanding both the position of National Assembly speaker and the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee with a majority in parliament, a demand that runs counter to parliamentary customs.

Agreeing on the need for constant communication, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said in response that his PPP counterpart should come to talks prepared to offer a concession.

Park presented the PPP with an ultimatum, demanding that it either cooperate in first electing the speaker to address livelihood issues and conduct Cabinet nominee confirmation hearings or present a plan on committee appointments that could persuade the DP.
