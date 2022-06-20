Family of Official Killed by N. Korea to File Complaints against Moon Admin. Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of a fisheries ministry official killed by the North Korean military near the western sea border in September 2020 said they plan to file a complaint with the prosecution against former Moon Jae-in administration officials.A lawyer representing the family of Lee Dae-jun said the complaints will be filed on Wednesday against former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon, former senior presidential civil affairs secretary Kim Jong-ho, and former civil affairs secretary Lee Kwang-cheol.The three former officials will be accused of preventing government officials from doing their jobs.Lee's family suspects that the National Security Office(NSO) and office of senior civil affairs issued guidance to the Coast Guard and the defense ministry promoting the assumption that Lee had attempted to defect to the North.While the family has yet to decide whether to file a direct complaint against the former president, their lawyer said that they will first wait for a response from the head of Presidential Archives on the release of relevant classified documents by Thursday.Last week, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration apologized for making the assumption about Lee, which was based on the fact that he had incurred gambling debt.The Coast Guard reversed its earlier conclusion, stating that it had not found any evidence suggesting that the official had tried to defect, while the defense ministry revealed that it had, at the time, received guidance on handling the case from the NSO.