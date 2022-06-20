PPP to Launch Task Force to Investigate 2020 Death of Fisheries Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will launch a task force on Tuesday to investigate the case of a fisheries ministry official shot dead by the North Korean military near the western sea border in September 2020.In announcing the task force on Monday, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said that the former Moon Jae-in administration had failed to fulfill Moon's campaign pledge of not giving up on even a single South Korean citizen.Kweon accused the Moon government of justifying the North's brutality by assuming that the official had tried to defect, thereby inflicting secondary harm on his family.Led by three-term Rep. Ha Tae-keung, the task force will consist of PPP lawmakers that sat on the parliamentary defense, foreign affairs and fisheries committees, as well as Heo Ki-young, a senior researcher from the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.The task force will also look into the Moon government's repatriation of North Korean fishermen in 2019 despite their desire to defect to the South. The two fishermen were suspected of murdering 16 fellow North Korean sailors before crossing the border into the South.