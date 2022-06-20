Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Decision on Electricity Fee Adjustment for 3Q Delayed

Written: 2022-06-20 13:48:52Updated: 2022-06-20 15:01:53

Decision on Electricity Fee Adjustment for 3Q Delayed

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has delayed the decision on the adjustment of the fuel unit rate in electricity fees for the third quarter.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which was previously expected to consult with the finance ministry on the unit cost hike on Monday, instead notified the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) about the postponement.

A ministry official said it is analyzing how well KEPCO can moderate factors that would contribute to a fee hike through an independent effort, adding that if there needs to be an increase, the government will decide on its scope within the week.

Electricity fees consist of a basic fare, energy charge, climate environment fee, and adjusted fuel cost, the last of which is adjusted every quarter.

Last week, KEPCO submitted a request to the energy and finance ministries asking to raise the electricity fee by 33 won per kilowatt hour(kWh) for the third quarter to avoid a deficit. The proposed hike is over ten times the adjustment limit of three won per kilowatt hour on-quarter.

KEPCO posted a record-high deficit of seven-point-eight trillion won in the first quarter, with the annual deficit forecast to reach 30 trillion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >