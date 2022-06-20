PPP's Ethics Committee to Review Lee's Alleged Sexual Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party's(PPP) central ethics committee will convene this week to review allegations that party leader Lee Jun-seok received sexual favors from a businessperson in 2013.The committee said on Monday that it will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to look over written explanations by involved party members and to verify the facts through the questioning of Lee's political affairs chief.According to the PPP's regulations, disciplinary measures range from a warning to the suspension of membership, a recommendation to leave the party or expulsion from the party.Should the committee decide to discipline Lee, it would deal a blow to his status within the party and could even force the PPP to hold a congress early to elect a new leader.Some within the party, however, speculate that the committee could make a political decision not to take disciplinary action in order to prevent internal turmoil.