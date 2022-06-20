Menu Content

Culture

BTS' New Album 'Proof' Tops Billboard 200 Main Albums Chart

Written: 2022-06-20 14:56:39Updated: 2022-06-20 15:18:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The new album from global K-pop superstars BTS, "Proof," topped Billboard's main albums chart, becoming the South Korean boy band's sixth chart-topper.

According to Billboard on Sunday, 314-thousand equivalent units of the compilation album mainly featuring the group's previously released material were sold in the week ending on June 16, debuting atop the Billboard 200 chart for June 25.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured in "equivalent album units," a metric comprising album sales, track equivalent albums(TEA) and streaming equivalent albums(SEA).

Billboard said an overwhelming majority of the unit figure was driven by CD album sales.

The five past BTS albums that topped the same chart include "Love Yourself: Tear," "Love Yourself: Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona," "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be."

Released on June 10, "Proof" features the new tracks "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," "Run BTS" and "For Youth," along with some of the group's solo and subunit tracks, previously unreleased songs and demo versions of some of the hit songs.

There is wide speculation that the album's lead single "Yet To Come" will rank high on this week's Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart set to be announced on Monday.
