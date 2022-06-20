Unification Ministry to Monitor N. Korea's Food Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's unification ministry says it will closely monitor the food shortage situation in North Korea as it estimates that the reclusive nation is facing a shortfall of about 800-thousand tons.In a Monday briefing, ministry spokesperson Cho Joong-hoon noted that the atypical lack of rainfall in the South in recent days may also have affected the North, compounding a chronic, structurally perpetuated food shortage that was already worsened by decreased imports due to border closures.Cho added that the regime's effort to combat natural disasters such as a drought is also a key variable.The spokesman said that as the grain harvest is still underway in North Korea, the ministry will cooperate with other agencies to closely track and analyze related food conditions in the North.The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) said last month that North Korea's food gap is estimated at some 860-thousand tons, equivalent to two to three months’ worth of food.The CIA said that economic constraints, particularly resulting from the global pandemic, have increased the country's vulnerability to food insecurity, adding that if the gap is not adequately covered through commercial imports or food aid, households could experience a harsh lean period.The intelligence agency said that a large portion of the population suffers from low levels of food consumption and very poor dietary diversity.