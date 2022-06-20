Heatwave Warning Raised by a Notch, 22 Days Earlier than Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The interior ministry raised its heatwave warning by one notch as of noon on Monday.The adjustment comes as heat alerts have been issued in Gyeongsang and Jeolla Provinces, which are forecast to continue for the time being with afternoon highs exceeding 33 degrees Celsius.The warning has been raised from the lowest in the four-tier scheme to the third-highest level, an adjustment that comes 22 days earlier than last year.The third-highest level is issued when maximum daily temperatures of 33 degrees or above are expected to continue for three or more days in at least ten percent of the country.The ministry has ordered agencies and provincial authorities to step up heat-related countermeasures.On Thursday, it will convene a meeting to assess the management of sweltering conditions that can take a toll on construction workers, elderly farmers and seniors who live alone, as well as preventive measures related to roads, railways, agriculture and livestock.One ministry official stressed the three principles of beating the heat – water, shade and rest – and urged that safety rules be observed at outdoor workplaces.