Yoon Orders Measures to Improve on Three Lease Laws

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered officials to look into improving the so-called "three lease laws" by analyzing the effects of their implementation so far.According to a presidential official on Monday, the president chaired a meeting with his top aides at his Yongsan office and called for an expansion of benefits for landlords who keep rent hikes to a minimum and more support for tenants to ease their burden.The government is set to announce a set of measures on Tuesday aimed at improving the lease system and revamping the cap rule on pre-sale home prices.The official explained that the president's directive comes nearly two years after the three tenant-protection laws were introduced, which could lead to uncertainties in the rental market as lump-sum deposit contracts, called “jeonse,” are set to expire.The official added that the relevant ministries will follow up on the president's stated policy direction.