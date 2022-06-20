Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Yoon Orders Measures to Improve on Three Lease Laws

Written: 2022-06-20 15:55:09Updated: 2022-06-20 20:19:12

Yoon Orders Measures to Improve on Three Lease Laws

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered officials to look into improving the so-called "three lease laws" by analyzing the effects of their implementation so far.

According to a presidential official on Monday, the president chaired a meeting with his top aides at his Yongsan office and called for an expansion of benefits for landlords who keep rent hikes to a minimum and more support for tenants to ease their burden.

The government is set to announce a set of measures on Tuesday aimed at improving the lease system and revamping the cap rule on pre-sale home prices.

The official explained that the president's directive comes nearly two years after the three tenant-protection laws were introduced, which could lead to uncertainties in the rental market as lump-sum deposit contracts, called “jeonse,” are set to expire.

The official added that the relevant ministries will follow up on the president's stated policy direction.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >