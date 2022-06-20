Pres. Office Reviewing Japan's Proposal on 4-way Summit in Madrid

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Monday that it has received a proposal from Japan for a four-nation summit, together with Australia and New Zealand, which is currently being reviewed by the national security office.Speaking to reporters on Monday, a top office official addressed a Japanese newspaper report that said that Tokyo was reviewing a four-way meeting on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit scheduled in Madrid, Spain, next week.The Yomiuri Shimbun daily earlier said the Japanese government was considering such a summit as a way to express opposition to China's attempts to unilaterally change the status quo in the East and South China Seas.The four nations of South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have all been invited to the NATO summit on June 29 and 30 to be attended by leaders of not only the 30-member bloc but also its partner countries.It will be President Yoon Suk Yeol's first overseas trip.