Nearly 20 Public Institutions Given Failing Grades in Annual Management Assessment

Photo : KBS News

Nearly 20 public institutions were given failing grades in the government’s latest annual evaluation of affiliated agencies.The Ministry of Economy and Finance on Monday announced the results of a management performance assessment last year involving 130 public institutions, including 36 public companies and 57 quasi-governmental institutions.According to the assessment, three organizations received grades of E, the lowest in the five-tier grading system, up from two a year earlier, while 15 other agencies, or two fewer than the previous year, were given the second lowest D grade.In all, 18 institutions, or 13-point-eight percent of the total, received D or E grades, which could trigger disciplinary or punitive measures for the respective agencies.The latest assessment measured social value indicators such as job creation, social integration, safety, environment, cooperation, regional development and ethical management. Efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as performance on major projects and policies were also taken into account.