Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Justice Minister Hints at Massive Personnel Reshuffle

Written: 2022-06-20 19:07:59Updated: 2022-06-20 19:54:19

Justice Minister Hints at Massive Personnel Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has hinted at a massive personnel reshuffle among prosecutors. 

In a meeting with reporters on Monday, Han said that given that the justice minister has changed and the prosecutor general is slated to be replaced, there should be a large-scale personnel reshuffle, adding it will happen soon. 

When asked about the criteria for job placement, he said those with a "desire for fairness" should be given "suitable" positions, without elaborating on what he meant by “fairness.” 

A personnel committee under the prosecution is expected to discuss the details, principles and targets of the expected reshuffle during a meeting slated for Tuesday. 

Han, widely considered as the closest aide to chief prosecutor-turned-president Yoon Suk Yeol, has replaced many senior prosecutors since taking office last month. 

Han's actions have raised suspicions among critics that they could represent efforts by him and President Yoon to block a set of prosecution reform measures advocated by the previous Moon Jae-in administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >