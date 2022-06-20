Justice Minister Hints at Massive Personnel Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has hinted at a massive personnel reshuffle among prosecutors.In a meeting with reporters on Monday, Han said that given that the justice minister has changed and the prosecutor general is slated to be replaced, there should be a large-scale personnel reshuffle, adding it will happen soon.When asked about the criteria for job placement, he said those with a "desire for fairness" should be given "suitable" positions, without elaborating on what he meant by “fairness.”A personnel committee under the prosecution is expected to discuss the details, principles and targets of the expected reshuffle during a meeting slated for Tuesday.Han, widely considered as the closest aide to chief prosecutor-turned-president Yoon Suk Yeol, has replaced many senior prosecutors since taking office last month.Han's actions have raised suspicions among critics that they could represent efforts by him and President Yoon to block a set of prosecution reform measures advocated by the previous Moon Jae-in administration.