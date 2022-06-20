Chinese Ambassador Stresses Opportunities for Seoul-Beijing Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing’s top diplomatic envoy has emphasized cooperation between Seoul and Beijing and characterized the launch of the new government in South Korea as an opportunity.Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming made the remark in a speech on Monday marking the publication of a pictorial book on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.Calling the two neighboring countries a "community bound by destiny, interests and responsibility," Xing said bilateral relations should not take a cold war approach.Mentioning the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the ambassador said the two countries will enter a new phase in developing their relations and have new opportunities.Xing said China plans to stress strategic communication with South Korea, deepen reciprocity and coexistence, adding the ties will be enhanced qualitatively through stable, long-term development. He said that rather than denying the existence of past issues between Seoul and Beijing, the two countries should instead focus on developing their ties over the next 30 years.