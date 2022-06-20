Iran Will Give S. Korea Time to Resolve Frozen Funds Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Tehran says it will give the new government in Seoul time to resolve the issue of Iranian oil assets frozen in South Korea due to U.S. sanctions.Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a regular press briefing on Monday that Iran will wait and see what practical actions the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will take regarding the frozen funds issue.He said that the new South Korean government has promised to pay the debt it owes to Iran, but added that his country has yet to detect any effective moves toward resolving the matter.Tens of billions of U.S. dollars worth of Iranian funds were reportedly locked up in overseas financial institutions when then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018.Of that amount, around seven billion dollars is known to be frozen in two Korean banks.