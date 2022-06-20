Nuri Space Rocket Ready to Launch Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's homegrown space rocket, Nuri, is set to be launched on Tuesday.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) said launch preparations were carried out smoothly and the final launch time will be decided in a meeting of the launch control committee on Tuesday.The weather conditions are forecast to meet the requirements for launch at the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung.KARI said that the probability of precipitation is very low and the wind is forecast to blow at five meters per second or more slowly at the launch site on Tuesday.The science ministry and KARI will convene the launch control committee meeting on Tuesday morning to decide on whether to fill Nuri's propellant tank. Another committee meeting will be held in the afternoon to finalize the time of the launch.The planned takeoff comes after the launch was called off last week due to a last-minute technical glitch.