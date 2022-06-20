S. Korean Hwang Sun-woo Wins Silver at World Swimming Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo won the silver medal in the men's 200 meter freestyle at the world championships, becoming the second South Korean to win a medal in the event.The 18-year-old swimmer finished second with a time of one minute 44-point-47 seconds in the final of the men's 200 meter freestyle at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.Hwang finished one-point-26 seconds behind David Popovici of Romania.Hwang set a fresh South Korean record less than one year after breaking the Korean record in a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.The teen swimmer has also become the second South Korean to win a long course world championship medal after Park Tae-hwan, who won gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle in 2007 and 2011 and bronze in the 200-meter freestyle in 2007.Hwang's silver marks the best performance for a South Korean athlete in the men's 200-meter freestyle. The previous best performance was Park's bronze in the 2007 world championships in Melbourne.