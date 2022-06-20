Menu Content

Politics

DP Ethics Panel Proposes 6-Month Suspension of Lawmaker's Membership for Sexual Remarks

Written: 2022-06-21 09:09:51Updated: 2022-06-21 10:12:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The ethics panel of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has proposed suspending the party membership of Rep. Choe Kang-wook for six months for allegedly making sexually inappropriate remarks.

Rep. Kim Hoi-jae, a member of the ethics panel, announced the heavy punishment on Monday after a plenary meeting of the panel.

Choe is accused of making indecent comments during an online meeting of party officials held on May 2, using a slang that could be used to refer to masturbation.

Kim said the ethics panel proposed the heavy punishment given that Choe made the inappropriate remarks during the online meeting while female aides were present.

Kim said Choe also inflicted psychological pain on the victims in the process of explaining his remarks.

Rep. Choe reportedly attended the session of the ethics panel and denied the allegations, arguing he was misheard uttering a different word. 

The DP's interim leadership committee will receive a report on the panel's decision on Wednesday and make a final decision on the matter.
