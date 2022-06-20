Exports Fall 3.4% in First 20 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports dropped over three percent on-year in the first 20 days of June due to fewer working days.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 31-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down three-point-four percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports, however, rose by eleven percent, with the number of working days decreasing by two from last year to come in at 13 and a half days.Shipments of semiconductors grew one-point-nine percent and exports of petroleum products jumped 88-point-three percent, while exports of autos and auto parts slipped 23-point-five percent and 14-point-seven percent, respectively.Exports to China and the United States decreased six-point-eight percent and two-point-one percent each, while outbound commodities to Singapore jumped 54-point-nine percent.Imports rose 21-point-one percent on-year to 38-point-nine billion dollars during the cited period, posting a trade deficit of seven-point-64 billion dollars.