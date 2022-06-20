Exports Fall 3.4% in First 20 Days of June

Exports dropped over three percent on-year in the first 20 days of June due to fewer working days.
According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 31-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down three-point-four percent from a year earlier.
Average daily exports, however, rose by eleven percent, with the number of working days decreasing by two from last year to come in at 13 and a half days.
Shipments of semiconductors grew one-point-nine percent and exports of petroleum products jumped 88-point-three percent, while exports of autos and auto parts slipped 23-point-five percent and 14-point-seven percent, respectively.
Exports to China and the United States decreased six-point-eight percent and two-point-one percent each, while outbound commodities to Singapore jumped 54-point-nine percent.
Imports rose 21-point-one percent on-year to 38-point-nine billion dollars during the cited period, posting a trade deficit of seven-point-64 billion dollars.