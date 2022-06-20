S. Korea Reports 9,310 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea more than doubled from a day ago to around 93-hundred on Tuesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that nine-thousand-310 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 76 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload stands at around 18 million-290-thousand.The daily tally increased two-point-six times from a day ago with more tests after the weekend. The number of infections, however, is steadily declining.The number of seriously or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities is down by four from the previous day at 68. The figure fell below 70 for the first time in 19 months since November 18 in 2020, when it marked 67.Monday saw 12 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-463. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.