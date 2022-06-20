Tax Regulation to be Eased for Some Multi-Home Owners

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to continuously provide tax benefits to people who own one house even if they inadvertently acquire another house.The government reached the decision on Tuesday at a ministers’ meeting on real estate affairs chaired by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho.As a result, single-home owners who come to acquire a property of low cost through inheritance or possess a second house in a provincial area will continue to enjoy breaks in the comprehensive real estate tax granted to owners of one house.People who purchase an additional house to move into can enjoy such tax breaks if they sell their previous house within two years.The nation’s current law on comprehensive real estate taxes grants benefits to those who own one home, while bringing disadvantages to owners of multiple homes.The government also plans to give first-time home buyers an exemption from the real estate acquisition tax of up to two million won.