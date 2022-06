Photo : YONHAP News

The latest single from K-pop sensation BTS, “Yet to Come,” has topped a global chart released by Billboard.The American music and entertainment magazine announced on its social media account on Monday that “Yet to Come” came in at number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, which aggregates data from territories excluding the U.S.This chart, established in September 2020, ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world.“Yet to Come” is the sixth BTS song to top the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart after “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “My Universe.”