S. Korea Looking to Form Public-Private Body to Address Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul is looking to form a joint public-private body to address the issue of compensation for the nation's wartime forced labor victims under Japanese colonial rule.According to multiple diplomatic sources on Tuesday, the group will be tasked with devising a resolution that is acceptable to both the victims and the South Korean public at large.This comes as Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries could soon begin liquidating assets held in South Korea, following the Supreme Court's ruling on the firm's second appeal against an earlier ruling ordering the sales of the company's in-country assets to compensate victims.Mitsubishi's position is in line with Tokyo's argument that all reparation issues were settled in the 1965 bilateral treaty and that Seoul should put forth a resolution to improve their frayed ties.A foreign ministry official told reporters on Monday that Seoul is making efforts to seek a resolution that considers the shared interests of both countries.